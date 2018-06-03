All for love: From Saudi Arabia to Nizamabad, for her beloved

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A daughter of rich man from Saudi Arabia has come all the way to Nizamabad only to marry her sweetheart, who had earlier worked in her house as driver. She married the driver, Azeemuddin (24), who is now living in Nizamabad, by hoodwinking her parents. Though her father lodged a complaint with police, local police refused to register a case against them saying that both of them are majors.

Thus, the love story of Raza Al-Harbi (27), daughter of a Saudi industrialist, ended on a happy note on Saturday with the girl giving her testimony before a Junior First Class Magistrate Court (JFCMC) saying, “I am major. I have full confidence in my lover, Azeemuddin. I want to continue my life with him.” The Court directed that she can live anywhere she wants.

According to police, Raza fell in love with Shaik Azeemuddin, when he was working as a car driver in her father’s firm in Saudi Arabia. The young man is native of Adilabad town. She fell in love with him and he too reciprocated. After some time Azeemuddin came back and started living in Nizamabad.

Raza also managed to reach India via Nepal and arrived in Nizamabad. The duo entered wedlock last week in Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, Raza’s father Nasimuddin lodged a complaint through Saudi embassy in Mumbai, alleging that his driver had kidnapped his daughter. The complaint was forwarded to Hyderabad police.