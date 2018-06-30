Home States Telangana

Rythu Bandhu: Notice to Telangana government on tenant farmers

Under the crop investment support scheme, Rs 4,000 per acre per season is being given to each eligible farmer in the state.

Published: 30th June 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | D Sampathkumar)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The High Court on Friday issued notice to the Telangana government for filing a counter affidavit on a petition which challenged the decision of the government to confine Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits to landowners irrespective of their cultivation status and to leave out tenant farmers. Under the crop investment support scheme, Rs 4,000 per acre per season is being given to each eligible farmer in the state.

The court directed the authorities concerned to take a decision in three weeks on the petitioner’s representation seeking issue of Loan Eligibility Card. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao passed this order on a petition filed by D Prashanth, a resident of Ankushapur village in Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

TAGS
Rythu Bandhu

