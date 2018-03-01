HYDERABAD: TENSE moments prevailed for sometime when Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders went ahead with laying foundation for laying a road even before the district ministers reached the place. Revanth Reddy waited for nearly three hours before forcibly breaking the coconut marking the start of the works even as police tried to prevent him.

A BT road was to be laid in Nandigama village of Maddur mandal in Kodangal constituency and ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, M Mahender Reddy and others along with the local MLA Revanth Reddy and local public representatives were to attend the function and all arrangements were made.

Revanth Reddy and his followers reached the venue by 9 am and reportedly waited for nearly three hours for the ministers to turn up. Around 1 pm, Revanth Reddy said he would go ahead with laying foundation for the road but the police stopped him. They spoke with the ministers who said they will turn up at the village within 10 minutes, reports reaching here said.

After waiting for 10 minutes, Revanth Reddy, even as police tried to prevent him, decided to lay the foundation. Arguments broke between the Congress activists and police and both sides jostled with each other. In the melee, a police officer fell on the foundation stone which got damaged. Even as a few Congress leaders were taken into preventive custody, Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone and left the place.

Later, TRS activists staged a protest against the high-handed behaviour of the Congress MLA. The TRS activists vented their anger against police officers present there for failing to prevent Congress leaders from laying foundation.