HYDERABAD:A housewife from Dandupally village in Medak district lodged a complaint alleging dowry harassment by her husband, in-laws and their relatives and also bigamy by her husband. R Anitha in her complaint stated that during marriage with one Santhosh Kumar, her parents had reportedly given `1.5 lakh cash, a bike, 10 tolas gold and some household articles towards dowry, but from the third day of marriage, she was harassed for additional dowry.

She alleged that Santhosh, his parents and relatives demanded `20 lakh as additional dowry and also beat her family members. “Recently, after a girl child was born, they all came to our house to attend a function, but beat my family parents and relatives, who refused to give additional dowry. My husband also married another woman illegally,” stated Anitha. Police said that a case was earlier booked against Santhosh under 498 (A) of IPC at Toopran police station and the case is under trial. During the trial, he allegedly married another woman. Based on Anitha’s complaint, a case has been registered on Friday under sections 494 and 506 r/w 109 of IPC against Santhosh, his parents and brother-in-law and investigation is underway, police said.