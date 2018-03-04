BHADRACHALAM: Bodies of all the 10 Maoists, gunned down in an alleged encounter in Bijapur District of Chhattisgarh, reached the Bhadrachalam area hospital in the State on Saturday. While two bodies were airlifted and sent on Friday, the remaining eight reached the hospital a day later as the area where the ‘encounter’ took place is a dense forest.

Khammam cops recover weapons from

the encounter spot | Express photo

Forensic experts Krupal, Lavanya and SK Khaja Moinddin were brought from Warangal and the postmortem began at 2:30 pm on Saturday. Seven of the 10 slain members of the banned unit have been identified. District Superintendents of Police —Ambari Kishore Jha from Bhadradrikothagudem and Bhaskaran from Bhupalapalli —and other officials including CRPF personnel monitored the entire procedure.

Security was beefed up at the postmortem room and none except the team of doctors were allowed inside. As per the High Court’s directions, the entire procedure was videotaped, police officials said. Former Maoists and relatives of the deceased helped identifying the bodies. The first body to be handed over was that of Dadaboina Swamy who is the party’s north zonal committee member and action team commander. His mortal remains were handed over to his brother Sammaiah. Activists paid tributes to his body.

Who were these maoists?

Budri,resident of Singam Sukma District

Ithu Dalam, resident of Thippapuram

Dadaboina Swamy, press team Kadipikonda village Madikonda PS Warangal

Somidi member of CRC Thogads village of Ganguluru PS

Kosi Dalam member of CRC Ganguluru of Dornapal PS

Rame ACM CRC Doctors team, resident of Veerapuram of Gollapalli PS

Mallesh

CRC A Section commander,

resident of Dunga Indravathi of Bairamgadh PS. Police yet to be identified three bodies

DGP pays tribute to Greyhounds constable

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy and Intelligence chief Naveen Chand paid tributes to the Greyhounds constable Susheel Kumar. The constable was killed in an exchange of fire at border of Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Friday. The DGP along with Inteligence chief visited Bidar in Karnataka on Saturday and consoled the family members of Susheel Kumar and paid tributes.