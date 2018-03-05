HYDERABAD: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) has called for auto bandh on March 8 in the twin cities demanding immediate suspension of Tolichowki traffic inspector for registering a false case against an auto driver.

Addressing newsmen here on Sunday, TADJAC convener Mohd Amanullah Khan said auto driver Akram, after paying a heavy penalty of `8,025 in the RTA West Zone office, approached traffic Inspector to release the seized vehicle, which was kept in the Goshamahal traffic yard. To his surprise, the Inspector, asked him to pay the challan again if he wants the auto back and issued another vehicle check report. That means the traffic inspector asked the hapless driver to pay Rs 8,025 for the second time.

Amanullah Khan alleged that the traffic police and RTA have been collecting huge penalties from auto drivers forcibly in the name of challans. He reminded that the TRS party, in its manifesto, had promised auto drivers that there will be no police and RTA harassment if the party came to power.