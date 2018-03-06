HYDERABAD: Mercury levels are rising across the State and the trend is here to stay for at least a few days. On Monday, the maximum temperature across the State was recorded 2-3 degree Celsius above normal, including Hyderabad where it was recorded 2 degree Celsius above normal at 37 degree Celsius. Nizamabad stood on the top when it came to the highest recorded temperature which touched 39 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has forecast that maximum temperature will continue to remain 2-3 degree Celsius above normal at a few places in the state and in some parts of northern Telangana it will be close to 40 degree Celsius, till Wednesday. Also, dry weather conditions will prevail across the State for few days.

The IMD had recently forecast that there is high probability of occurrence of more than normal number of Heat Wave days this summer, in the core heat wave zones of India, including Telangana.

Adilabad, Bhadrachalam and Ramagundam recorded 38 degree Celsius, 37 degree Celsius at Medak, Mahbubnagar, Khammam and Hanmakonda.