HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and ruling TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has begun the exercise of finalising his party candidates for the three seats which are falling vacant in the Rajya Sabha from the State by April 2. It is understood that Rao’s nephew and TRS general secretary Joginapally Santhosh Kumar’s candidature is being examined for one seat. “As CM has decided to form third front at national level, one important person from the party should take care of party affairs in Delhi. Hence, clamour is raising among the party leaders for sending Santhosh to Rajya Sabha,” a TRS senior informed.

Sources said if one seat is allotted to Santhosh, then another seat will be given to Yadavas as was promised by KCR recently. Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma, former MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, who had joined TRS from CPM, and Kanneboina Rajaiah Yadav, chairman of Sheep and Meat Development Corporation, are said to be in the race for the seat. The third seat is likely to be given to a leader belonging to Reddy community, sources said. Meanwhile, notification was issued for the RS elections on Monday.