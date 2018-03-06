HYDERABAD: The State CID officials, who are investigating several cases, have written to vigilance and enforcement department officials, seeking certain information in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Indiramma housing scheme between 2004 and 2014. The CID is investigating Indiramma housing scheme fraud, irregularities in the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), Bodhan commercial tax scam and EAMCET-II question paper leak. All these cases were registered by the CID and the investigation is still pending with no charge sheet filed.

Additional director-general of police (CID) Govind Singh has confirmed that they have sent queries to the vigilance department seeking certain information in connection with the Indiramma housing scheme fraud case. “As regards the EAMCET II question paper leak case, no charge sheet has been filed before the court as the investigation is still going on. The probe in these cases is nearing completion and charge sheets will be filed soon,’’ he said.

The CID officials have registered cases regarding the case based on a complaint lodged by the project director of housing department. Days after the CID officials registered cases, they formed a special teams comprising CID and law and order police officials as irregularities took place in nine erstwhile districts of TS with the use of funds under Indiramma housing scheme in united Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, the investigation is still going on in connection with the EAMCET II medical question paper case. There is a delay in the case due to lack of response from the JNTU officials who reportedly failed to coordinate with investigation officers. The probes into the CM Relief Fund and irregularities in the commercial tax office in Bodhan in Nizamabad are also going at snail’s pace. HC advocate Suresh Kumar Potturi told Express that any delay in probe was doomed to fail derail the cases whichwould fail in the court of law.