YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: IN yet another gruesome murder being reported in the State in recent times, a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his lover and buried her in his agricultural field and married another woman the very next day.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the deceased woman’s father lodged a complaint with police stating that his daughter had left home to marry the accused without their knowledge.

According to the police, K Naresh who works as an ambulance driver with a private hospital in Atmakur (M) Mandal was married for four years and divorced his wife a few months back.

Later, he fell in love with 23-year-old B Bhargavi who was working as a nurse at the same hospital. At the same time, he also got engaged to another girl from Suddala village in Mothkur mandal. Naresh was offered `7 lakh cash and a bike as dowry, added police.

When Bhargavi came to know about Naresh’s impending marriage, she confronted him and insisted that he marry her. The accused then, police claim, decided to eliminate his lover and asked her to come along with him on Saturday to get married secretly.

Bhargavi went to Naresh’s farm in Bujilapuram where the accused allegedly smashed her head using a boulder and buried her body. Naresh was aconvinced that there was no evidence of Bhargavi having visited his farm and went ahead and got married on Sunday. However, what Naresh did not know was that Bhargavi had called her father Laxmaiah before leaving home and had told him that she was running away to marry a person of her choice.

Laxmaiah waited till Monday for his daughter to return and when she did not, he lodged a complaint with the Mothkur police. Police then found out that Naresh was the man that Bhargavi was in love with and arrested him. The accused confessed to the crime.