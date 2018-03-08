Displeased with the non-implementation of its orders, the HC on Wednesday directed state Housing Board vice-chairman and special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran and Ramky Infrastructure’s authorised signatory M Sridhar Reddy to appear before it on April 6 in a contempt of court case.

Justice S V Bhatt passed the order in contempt cases filed separately by Gayathri Shaker Arcot and B Manoj Kumar seeking punishment to the two respondents for wilfully disobeying the earlier orders. On Wednesday, the petitioners’ counsel told the court that the respondents had failed to register flats in favour of the petitioners till date.

The judge felt that the respondents had wilfully disobeyed the court’s order and issued notices to both the respondents.