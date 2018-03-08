HYDERABAD: Lack of basic amenities and infrastructure facilities are still plaguing a majority of schools managed by the state government across Telangana. Telangana State Residential School and College for boys at Keesara in Medchal district on the outskirts of the city is no exception. The school has no drinking water facility and toilets. More pathetic is that the classrooms turn into hostels by night and the students were forced sleep on the floor.

The school has a strength of around 500 students and there are no sufficient dormitories, bathrooms and drinking water facilities. There are only three hostel rooms with asbestos sheets and can hardly accommodate 160 students. As a result, the remaining students were forced to sleep in the classrooms.

The students have to bathe in open air and three tankers provide water for drinking and other purposes for the students. The school has just one borewell and a water purifier but both are currently under repair. With no toilet facility, students have to defecate in the open area abutting the school.

B Pramod Kumar, a class VI student, said he was studying in the school for the last six years. ``There are no lights on the school premises and absence of a watchman and compound wall make us panicky during nights,’’ he said.

Speaking to Express, school principal M Upender Reddy said he brought the matter to the notice of higher authorities of Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Society several times seeking funds for better infrastructure, including dormitories and toilets. ``I have even submitted proposals to district collectors, who inspected the school,’’ he said. However, Telangana State Residential Welfare School secretary A Satyanarayana claimed they they have already started constructing new buildings for the residential school.