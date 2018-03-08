HYDERABAD: Months after the government sanctioned `420 crore to the 14 universities in the state to take up infrastructure works, deputy chief minister (education) Kadiyam Srihari flayed the vice-chancellors for not utilising even 10 per cent of the amount. In a review meeting conducted by the minister, of all VCs along with Governor, on Wednesday, he directed them to at least initiate infrastructure-related works by March 31.

In addition, the V-Cs also had to face the music for not undertaking any works pertaining to the filling of up vacancies in their respective varsities. Currently, 1,551 posts in all the state universities are laying vacant. Despite a go-ahead from the government, none of the varsities have even issued notification for filling up of the seats.

Srihari has issued a deadline of June end by which time all state varsities have to fill their vacant posts. In addition, all varsities have been directed to install CCTVs and biometric attendance system for their students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Commenting on the importance of quality education, he said that there was a need to improve the same, particularly with regards to the PhD admissions. While rooting for transparency in the admission process — from notification to submission of the thesis — he said that if students fail to complete their Phd within the stipulated five years, their admission would be terminated.

All V-Cs have also been asked to set up incubation centres, digital library and have a wifi-enabled campus to compete with other varsities in the country. Adherence to academic calender along with improved quality infrastructure facilities were also pointed during the meeting.