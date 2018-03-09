HYDERABAD: Days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy will head the Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi (TRRSS), the government on Thursday issued orders appointing the MP as the Director and Chairman of the Samithi.

Agriculture Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi issued orders to this effect on Thursday. The government has also appointed four directors for the Samithi, including two IAS officers. Further orders for other terms and conditions for the chairman and directors will be issued separately.

TRRSS has been registered as a corporation and a non-profit organisation under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013. The Samithis were constituted to help the government in various farmer-related schemes including the `4,000 per acre farm subsidy scheme and others.

Directors

C Partha Sarathi

M Jagan Mohan managing director, Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi and Commissioner and Director of Agriculture

L Venkatram Reddy,

Director of Horticulture

G Laxmi Bai, Director of Agricultural Marketing

CHV Sai Prasad, Joint Secretary of Finance Department

Companies Act

