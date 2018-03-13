HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday said that the State economy made a turnaround since its formation and entered a higher growth trajectory. Addressing the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the Budget session of the Legislature, the Governor said: “The average annual growth of Gross State Domestic Product of Telangana region in erstwhile AP, in the two years preceding the formation was 4 per cent, much lower than the all India growth rate of 5.9 per cent. The situation reversed after formation of Telangana”.

Narasimhan added that the State clocked an average annual growth of 8.6 per cent of GSDP in the three year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17, which is much higher than the national average of 7.5 per cent.The Governor enumerated as many as 18 welfare and development schemes of the State government in his speech. He said the per capita income of Telangana was estimated at Rs1.54 lakh during 206-17 as against the national per capita income of `1.03 lakh.

Highlights of Governor’s address

The State will become power surplus in near future. Another 12,931 MW capacity power projects are at various stages of development and construction.

State has witnessed an unprecedented flow of investments of Rs 1.18 lakh crore with approvals to 6,206 industrial units, with direct employment potential of 4.47 lakh persons.

Plans are afoot to develop phase-2 of T-Hub with an additional incubation space for 4,000 entrepreneurs.

The total value of software and IT product exports accounted for Rs 85,470 crore in 2016-17.

Till date, over 5,500 rural habitations and 13 urban local bodies are being provided with bulk water supply and over 2,500 habitations are covered with household drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha.

The KCR Kits Scheme improved institutional deliveries of babies. From January 2017 to December 2017, the share of institutional deliveries in public facilities rose from 33 per cent to 49%