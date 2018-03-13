HYDERABAD: As many as five candidates, three from ruling TRS, one from Congress Party and one independent nominee filed their nomination papers for the three seats in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The deadline to file nominations ended on Monday. Independent candidate Jajula Bhaskar’s nomination is set to be rejected on Tuesday during the scrutiny as it is mandatory for every nominee to have signatures of ten MLAs supporting his or her candidature. From TRS, J Santosh Kumar, B Prakash Mudiraj and B Lingaiah Yadav have filed their papers. Congress candidate and ex-Union minister P Balaram Naik also filed his nomination, even though his party does not have required numbers to win the seat.

Legislative council in new building

With Andhra Pradesh government handing over the Council Hall, located on Jubilee Hall premises at Public Gardens here, the Telangana State government has decided to run the State’s Legislative Council session from this building.