HYDERABAD: A second-year Intermediate student, who was on his way to the examination hall, was allegedly chased and hacked to death in broad daylight on National Highway 65 right opposite Kukatpally traffic police station by four persons on Monday. Two friends of the deceased student were also present, but could not save him as the accused were carrying machetes and knives, police said.Four policemen attached with Kukatpally traffic police station were on the same road, proceeding in the opposite direction for work, when the incident happened.

When the policemen intervened and tried to nab the accused, one of them (identified as B Naveen) tried to attack constables Prabhakar and Anji with a machete. However, he was overpowered and caught. Police claim the deceased and the accused had a fight a few days ago which could have led to the murder. According to police, 19-year-old E Sudheer was a resident of Moosapet and student of Pragathi Junior College in KPHB. The incident happened at around 8:30 am when Sudheer and his friends Sai and Meghnath were heading on a bike towards Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Balaji Nagar, at attend the examination.

Four persons identified as Krishna, Mahesh, Naveen and Teja, all residents of Moosapet, came on two bikes and intercepted Sudheer and his friends when they reached the main road. On seeing the group holding machetes and knives, Sudheer jumped from the bike and started running, but he was chased and hacked.

“Sudheer boarded a moving school bus, but the four accused chased him, pulled him out of the bus, dragged on to the road and hacked to death,” said Kukatpally inspector V Prasanna Kumar.The police were alerted by passersby. By the time police reached, Sudheer was lying in a pool of blood. “While recovering the body, a machete was still stuck in Sudheer’s skull. Two weapons used to kill him have been recovered,” said the inspector. Kukatpally police who formed special teams to catch the accused have taken one suspect into custody and are questioning him while a hunt is on to nab the others.