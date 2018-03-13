HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to take steps ensuring completion of the process of dividing the employees of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad between both the states within eight weeks. ​

As per the AP Reorganization Act, there was a need to frame the guidelines for the purpose, and it should be completed within four weeks, it noted. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was passing this order in petitions filed separately by Dr S Sujatha, programming officer at King Koti district hospital and Dr M Subbaramulu, retired deputy commissioner.