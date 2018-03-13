HYDERABAD: Worried about their prospects, the Telangana Junior Doctors JAC has demanded the removal of the 15 pc non-local quota and implementation of three-year bond for those from other states opting for 50 pc all India quota under Neet for PG seats.

With the state participating in the national pool for first time and giving away 50 pc of its seats, the local students would already have to stiff competition to face.“As a first timer in NEET and with not having any bond for non-locals, NEET PG aspirants from TS will suffer. So, we want the State to implement a bond of three years for non-locals,” said Dr G Sanjay, convenor of JUDA.