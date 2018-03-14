HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and party MLA A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded the State government to release the video footage of incidents that occurred inside the State Assembly on Monday. They said it had to be released to verify facts with regards to the headphones hurling incident by their leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy which allegely injured Council Chairman K Swamy Goud’s right eye. Separately addressing the media at Assembly premises, both Uttam and Revanth raised doubts on allegations made by the ruling TRS that the headphones had directly hit Swamy Gound in the eye. Condemning the expulsion of Congress Party MLAs, Uttam demanded the entire footage of the incident to be made public.

“Even after hurling of headphones by Venkat Reddy, Governor continued his speech for about 10 to 15 minutes during which Council Chairman looked normal. Further, Goud along with others also walked up to the Governor’s car to give him a ceremonial send off after completion of the first day (Monday) session.”“But a few minutes after that, Swamy Goud was shifted to a hospital on a wheelchair. Later, Goud himself told mediapersons that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked him to get admitted in a hospital,” Uttam claimed. Uttam and Revanth claimed that the headphones was not thrown in the direction of Swamy Goud. Stating that there were many cameras covering the incident, both Uttam and Revanth asked as to why the video footage of headphones actually hitting Swamy Goud was not released by the State government.

The TPCC chief alleged that the Speaker had not allowed the Congress MLAs to explain their version and had taken a unilateral decision on expulsion of two members and suspension of all others for rest of the budget session. “It is highly regrettable that the TRS government wants to pass the Sate’s annual budget by throwing out all Congress MLAs and MLCs from Assembly and Council. In this case, it would be appropriate, if CM KCR conducts the session at his party headquarters than holding it in Assembly building,” he criticised.

Will not tolerate unruly forces: CM

Terming the incident of Congress members throwing headphone in Assembly which hurt the Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud on Monday as “unfortunate and painful”, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that the government would not tolerate “unruly” forces both outside and inside the House. “In guise of politicians, they should not behave in the House as per their wish. Come what may, we will not tolerate such things. I thank the Legislative Assembly Speaker for expelling two members and suspending rest of the Congress members from the House,” the Chief Minister said in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.