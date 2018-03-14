HYDERABAD: Mercury levels soar across the State as maximum temperatures were recorded between 38-40 degree Celsius in most parts of the State on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the temperature breached 40 degree Celsius in some parts of the state already. As per the data recorded by Automatic Weather Stations(AWS) of Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS) the highest temperature was recorded at 40.3 degree Celsius in Kothagudem and Bhupalpally districts followed by 39.9 degree Ceslius at Jangaon, Nizamabad and Asifabad, 39.6 degree Celsius at Mahabubabad and Adilabad, 39.5 degree Celsius in Nirmal, 39.3 degree Celsius at Karimnagar and Sircilla and 39 degree Celsius at Kamareddy.

In almost all remaining districts in the state, the maximum temperature was recorded between 38-39 degree Celsius. Hyderabad is no different fromother districts. The maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degree Celsius in the city on Tuesday. However, some cheer from soaring temperatures might be in sight in the next few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad forecast that thundershowers might be experienced in isolated parts of northern Telangana between Thursday to Saturday.