TRS MPs led by K Kavitha protesting at Parliament and demanding hike in quota for reservations to various sections of people, in New Delhi on Wednesday | Express File photo

HYDERABAD: Not showing any signs of softening their stance, TRS MPs continued to protest inside and outside the Lok Sabha for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday demanding States to be given the power to decide on reservation quota for various sections of the society depending on local demographic needs. Soon after the Lok Sabha met on Tuesday morning, members belonging to several parties trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and displaying placards.

Even as the MPs from the Congress Party and the Trinamool Congress began protesting against the banking fraud committed by Nirav Modi, the TDP and the YSRC MPs stormed into the well seeking Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. Then, TRS members also trooped into the well of the House, holding placards and giving slogans that Centre should transfer its powers to States to increase reservations quota. Amid continuing protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 pm at first, and then later for a day.

Even after the adjournment of the House, the TRS members led by MPs B Vinod Kumar and AP Jithender Reddy staged a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament Complex holding up placards. They demanded that the Centre allow the Telangana State to enhance reservations being provided to minorities and other sections of people as per population ratio. The TRS members made it clear that unless the Centre agrees to their demand and amends the Constitution, they will not relent.

How is TRS’ protest acceptable: BJP

Coming to the rescue of suspended Congress Party members in the State Assembly, BJP floor leader G Kishan Reddy wanted to know from the treasury benches whether the act of TRS MPs staging protests in Lok Sabha was acceptable. “MPs from the State are staging protests in LS by displaying placards and covering the face of the Lok Sabha Speaker. Is that acceptable?,” he questioned.

‘Customary for oppn to protest’

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was customary for opposition members to hold protests in the well of the House. He said when Congress members were being suspended, TRS MPs were holding similar protest in LS. “Even CM KCR’s daughter, MP K Kavitha is protesting in the Parliament. If the agitation by TRS is okay, then how can the State punish Congress MLAs?” he questioned.