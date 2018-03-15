HYDERABAD: At a time when South India, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of imposing Hindi across the country, its parent organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has its focus now on promoting ‘Bharatiya’ (Indian) languages.

A resolution to this effect was passed in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting held from March 9-11 at its headquarters in Nagpur.

Although a media release by the RSS did not speak of BJP’s electoral victories in the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, it said, “The Hindu sammelans organized in the Northeastern states, especially in Tripura was inspirational in many ways”.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, RSS Telangana Prant Karyavahak (State Secretary) Kacham Ramesh said that in ABPS meeting, the RSS took a resolution of to protect vernacular languages against the rise of English, for which changes in the education system and functioning of government are required.

Stating that 250 languages and dialects in India have gone extinct till now, Ramesh said that existing Indian languages would also go extinct unless serious measures are taken.

At the ABPS, RSS listed out efforts that need to be taken to protect Indian languages, including making education in mother tongue compulsory for which the government needs to formulate necessary policies.

It also pointed out that all competitive exams in the country should be conducted in all Indian languages, similar to UPSC and NEET.

RSS also pointed out that use of Indian languages should be promoted in government communications and also by the judiciary. Apart from this RSS feels that Indian languages should be encouraged in governmental, non-governmental appointments, and all kinds of communication.