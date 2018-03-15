HYDERABAD: Congress leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar, who were disqualified from the membership of the State Assembly, sent an online petition to the Election Commission urging it not to accept the State’s recommendation and declare the seats vacant.

“There is no substantial evidence to support the claim of the treasury benches that our act had caused injury to the right eye of the Council chairman. We were not given opportunity to explain our version in the House. Our expulsion from the House is in violation of Parliamentary procedures and practices. Hence, we have petitioned the EC against the government’s move,” the two leaders said here, while continuing their 48-hour-long protest fast, at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the duo wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker S Madhusudana Chary, requesting him to release the video footage of the incident during which headphones hurled by Venkat Reddy had hit the eye of Council Chairman K Swamy Goud. The members sought the video clip to substantiate the State government’s claim that Swamy Goud was injured. Then, the two leaders accused the Speaker of denying them natural justice and a reasonable opportunity to explain their version in the House.