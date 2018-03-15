HYDERABAD: In a setback to India Cements chairman N Srinivasan, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by him seeking exemption from personal appearance before a special CBI court that is designated to hear cases of the Enforcement Directorate, in the disproportionate assets case of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Justice Shameem Akther was passing this order in the petition by Srinivasan challenging the order of the special court refusing to grant relief to him from personal appearance.

The judge did not agree with the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that the High Court had earlier quashed the CBI case against Srinivasan. The judge agreed with the submissions of the ED counsel that the ED case cannot be compared with the CBI case as it pertains to money laundering. Meanwhile, in another cricket development, former HCA president G Vivekanand and secretary T Shesh Narayan approached the High Court challenging the order of Hyderabad Cricket Association Ombudsman in disqualifying them from their posts.