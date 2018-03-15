HYDERABAD: Telangana police on Wednesday confirmed that a militant who was killed in Kashmir in a gun battle with security forces hails from the State. It was an Al Qaeda cell in Kashmir headed by former Hizb commander Zakir Musa that first claimed that one of the three militants killed in the gun battle was from Telangana. With no one coming forward with any other information, Kashmir police informed their counterparts in Telangana and the latter conducted an inquiry and confirmed the development. Eisa Faili, Syed Owais Shafi and Mohammed Toufeeq were killed by the security forces. Of that, Toufeeq hails from Manuguru town of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

According to Telangana police, 26-year-old Toufeeq was radicalised and influenced by the ideology of the Islamic State through social media. He then travelled to Kashmir to participate in terror activities. Telangana police has also claimed that Toufeeq was not wanted in any criminal cases in the State. Police are looking into his antecedents for more details.

“Responding to the call of shariat or martyrdom, Mohommad Toufeeq started his Jihadi journey in 2017 after making hijrah from Hyderabad to the mountains of Kashmir and was among the first in the ranks of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind,” said Al Nasir website quoting a bulletin from Ansar Gazwat-Hind(AGH). It is also believed that Toufeeq was among the first non-Kashmiris to join the militancy in that State.