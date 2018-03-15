HYDERABAD: Despite ideological differences at the national level, BJP continued to throw its weight behind Congress in the State after two of the latter’s MLAs were expelled from the House. Objecting to the expulsion of two members, BJP State unit chief K Laxman said, “Its very heavy punishment for the two members.” He then wanted to know why the State government was not releasing the video footage of the entire incident during which Congress Party member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had hurled headphones at the podium in the House on Monday.

“During earlier instances, video footage of such incidents used to be shown to leaders of various political parties in the Assembly to verify facts. But, this time, this government is not doing this.. I don’t now why,” Laxman commented, while addressing media here on Wednesday.He further said he did not know how Council Chairman K Swamy Goud’s eye was injured.