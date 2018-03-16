HYDERABAD: The two Telangana Congress MLAs - Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar — who were expelled from the State Assembly, on Thursday approached the Hyderabad HC with a plea to declare the action of the Legislature secretary in expelling them by a resolution on March 13 and issuing a gazette notifying vacancy for Nalgonda and Alampur (SC) Assembly constituencies, as illegal. They sought court directions to Election Commission of India not to issue poll schedule to hold by-elections on above two seats.

Besides, they sought court directions to Legislature secretary to produce video footage that establishes the injury caused by throwing headphones on the Legislative council chairman by petitioner (Komatireddy) on March 12 during the pre-budget speech of the State Governor. Meanwhile, Justice B Siva Sankara Rao said he would hear the case on Friday.

The Congress leaders, in their petition, pointed out that they were not given any notice or opportunity to explain the alleged obstruction or interruption or in-dignified behaviour at the time of Governor’s address, but they were singled out as the Chief Minister had a personal vendetta against them. In fact, the Governor’s address was not considered a joint sitting of two Houses and therefore it was not part of the proceedings of either House.

Swamy Goud discharged from Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud was discharged from the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital on Thursday, after completion of treatment for his injured right eye. Addressing media, Swamy Goud recalled how he was brought to the hospital after being injured by the headphones hurled by Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during the joint sitting of both the Houses of State Legislature on Monday.