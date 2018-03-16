HYDERABAD: Unlike in neighbouring AP, the vacancies to the three Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana will witness voting by MLAs.With three nominations received for three vacant seats in AP, three contenders were elected unopposed. However, for three seats that fell vacant in TS, there are four contenders — three from TRS and one from Congress — necessitating polling.

Candidates TRS

1) Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

2) Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and

3) Prakash Banda

Congress1) P Balaram