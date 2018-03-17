HYDERABAD: The GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad celebrated its annual day on Friday. A cultural extravaganza kicked off with a classical dance performance depicting jugalbandi of classical dance forms. Kunal Kirti, director-HR, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, who was the chief guest stressed on adoption of a well-integrated system of education that can help in developing the moral character of an individual. He spoke about the importance of collaboration, team work, sense of togetherness for holistic development of students and also focused on Industry-Academia partnership.

K Neha, P Vinay, P Vishnu Shankar in Academics/Events Organization/Social Activities; A Karthik, C.Sai Sathvick, B.Veda Vikas in Academics/Sports Activities; K.Aswik, G.Puravi, K.Naga Sai Akhil in Academic/Co-curricular Activities and Kartik Kumar Mathur, Soumya Dubey, S.Kameswari Pratyusha in Academics/Arts/Literary Activities received gold medals.

GITAM School of Technology faculty- Dr. P.Vasudeva Naidu - Department of EEE, Dr. M.Lalitha Sridevi - Department of English, Dr. V.Ravi Shankar, Dr. D.Teja Santosh & Dr. Sangeeta Gupta - Department of CSE and Dr. Jeevan Vemula - Department of Mechanical Engineering, who completed PhDs were felicitated. S.Venkat Sai Reddy, a NSS volunteer, received a memento.