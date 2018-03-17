NIZAMABAD : Premature dropping of mango flowers and fruits due to sudden change in weather conditions followed by light showers is worrying the Mango farmers in Nizamabad district. Farmers say that the sudden change in climate may damage their yield. Nizamabad district is known for traditional and commercial crops like paddy, turmeric and maize. With the traditional crops not yielding good result, the government has encouraged farmers to cultivate mangoes.

Horticulture department officials said there are more than 1,450 hectares of mango orchards in the district in addition to the orchard village ‘Chikliy’, which has 285 trees. The farmers have cultivated Bangenpally and Daseri mango varieties there and are usually sold in Jagithyal market. But, sudden change in weather condition seems to have dashed the hopes of farmers. According to few farmers, in some areas the colour of mangoes have changed. “A few days back, Maklur and Nandipet areas received hailstorm and this has added to our worry,” said a farmer.

However, the Horticulture department officials said that they are expecting good yield this year.

Speaking to Express, Horticulture Department deputy director Dr N Sunanda Reddy said farmers need not worry with the prevailing situation as falling down of flowers is a regular process. She said that recently they had conducted a farmers’ training programme on orchards management.

Rainfall in districts

Sudden rains brought respite from heat in many districts on Friday. Adilabad district that witnessed 39 degrees celsius suddenly saw a dip in temperature. Nizamabad district too received untimely rains.