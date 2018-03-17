HYDERABAD: The government will soon bring out a new mining policy for the State and also invite international bids for allotting mining leases, said Mines Minister KT Rama Rao at a review meet here.

“All mining auctions and grant of leases including sand mines will be done through e-auctions in future,” Rama Rao said. He also reviewed the limestone mining leases. In future, all the mines will be auctioned by inviting international bids instead of national level bids, he added. He asked the officials to promote the use of rock-sand for protecting the environment. The Minister also directed the TSIIC managing director to examine the feasibility of setting up of rock-sand crushers. The sand taxi system, which was successfully implemented in various districts, would be expanded to the entire state soon, Rama Rao added.

As against the Rs 3,166 crore revenue target through mines in 2017-18, the department realised Rs 3,500 crore revenue till February, a 110 per cent achievement of the target. Out of the total target of Rs 388 crore revenue through sale of sand, the department achieved Rs 538 crore revenue, a 139 per cent achievement of the target.

KTR said he would soon meet Union Mines and Union Steel Ministers on setting up of the steel plant at Bayyaram. Despite repeated requests, the Centre was not taking any decision on setting up of the Bayyaram steel plant, he said. Asking officials to register criminal cases against illegal mining operators, he recalled that the department cancelled 477 mining leases last year.

“We will not tolerate any illegal mining activity in the State. Do not succumb to any pressure,” KTR told the officials. The Minister said that they conducted 354 inspections in Warangal, Hyderabad and Nizamabad regional offices and found 79 violations in mining rules. Rama Rao added that they would take action against the violators.