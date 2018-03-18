HYDERABAD: At a time when the State government brought out Telugu handbooks on culture of Telugus, an astronomer from the city prepared a Telugu Panchangam (almanac) in English language.

A Panchanga Karta (astronomer) from the city, Sriyananda Nadha of Srichakra Peetham, compiled Sri Vilambi Naama Samvatsara Panchangam in English language for the first time. “As the present generation is pursuing their studies in English language, I thought that the Telugu Panchangam in English will be helpful to them. This will also help the NRIs,” Sriyananda Nadha told Express on Saturday.

The copies of the Panchangam were released on Saturday. He said that they were also bringing Panchangams in Hindi and Sanskrit languages. “Several people from Gujarat, UP and other states have settled in Hyderabad. The Hindi Panchangam will help them to understand the culture of Telugus,” he added.

The State government too, on its part, brought out a 64-page small cultural handbook (Samskrutika Karadeepika) in Telugu indicating the Telugu months, years, stars and others. All the 1.03 crore families in the state will get one book each. The books will also be distributed to Telugus residing in other states and countries. The book titled “Teeyanaina Telugu-Telangana Velugu” (sweet Telugu- Telangana shine) has Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s photo. It is being given as Ugadi gift to Telugus from the State government.

“The soul of an area will be reflected in its culture. We have forgotten our festivals and are following the vicious culture of others,” the Chief Minister said in a message. The State government’s book has 20 chapters starting with a prayer to Ganapathi.

Telugu alphabet, Telugu years, Tithulu, Nakshatrams, old measurement of local people like Anaa (6 paise), local sports, festivals and moral poems are included in the book. The book’s inner cover contains Dasarathi Krsihnamacharyulu’s song “Naa Telanganamu Koti Ratanaala Veena”.