MEDAK: Five persons of a family, including a woman and two children, drowned in Medak district of Telangana on Monday after they entered into a village tank for swimming.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandana Deepthi said Mohammad Imtiaz, his brother-in-law Hafeez, his two sons Ahmed Ali and Izak Ali and a woman died when they entered the tank for swimming.

The family was in Medak to attend a function in Kowdipally on Monday.

A person managed to rescue Imtiaz's two other children but failed to save the rest, the SP said.

All the bodies have been brought out and sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.