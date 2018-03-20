HYDERABAD: To encourage institutional deliveries in government hospitals, as many as 12 mother and child healthcare (MCH) centres have been sanctioned by the State government and another 15 are under its active consideration, Health minister C Laxma Reddy has said. Replying to a question raised by G Sunitha, A Rekha and others during the question hour in the Assembly on Monday, the minister said that deliveries in government hospitals in the state increased from 31 pc to 50 pc after the introduction of KCR Kits scheme. As many as 4,41,554 women benefited from the scheme, he said and claimed that government hospitals were fully equipped with modern facilities and people were willing to avail improved health services there.

The legislators complained that several hospitals had shortage of staff, doctors and specialists like gynaecologists and infrastructure including beds. Some hospitals had no proper buildings, they said and wanted the government to provide adequate facilities at government hospitals to encourage normal deliveries there.Jalagam Venkat Rao (TRS) wanted the facility of institutional deliveries should be extended to SCCL and RTC hospitals and the minister said the demand would be looked into.

Under the National Health Mission, 597 medical officers and 1,561 staff nurses were recruited, and more than 10,000 posts were created this year by the state government to be filled on regular basis. Besides, 241 Ammavodi (‘102’) vehicles were introduced to pick up and drop back pregnant women at the times of ANC, delivery and immunisation.

Replying to another question, Laxma Reddy said the health department proposed to conduct a comprehensive universal eye survey of the entire population of the state by organising eye testing camps in each village. All persons requiring eye surgeries will be provided service through a network of government and private hospitals.Lenses will be distributed at the camps to all the needy persons. It will be in addition to the ongoing efforts of the District Blindness Control Society and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

Restrict free power supply to farmers to 12 hours a day

Hyderabad: Stating that ground water levels are falling down drastically, ruling TRS MLA E Dayakar Rao on Monday asked the State government to restrict free power supply to farm sector to 12 hours per day. Starting Jan 1, State government launched round-the-clock power supply to the farmers across State.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly on Monday, Rao urged the State government to restrict the power supply to farm sector to 12 hours per day since many borewells were going dry due to over exploitation of ground water. Even some gram panchayats have adopted a resolutions urging the Government to restrict power supply to 12 hours only to save natural resources. Rao also made an appeal to the Minister seeking an immediate decision in this regard. Few MLAs made a similar request on the issue.

TRS denies blocking no-trust motion

While rejecting the allegations made by Congress leaders that TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha were staging vociferous protests in the House only to prevent the no-trust motion proposed by the TDP and YSRC from being taken up for debate, party MP B Vinod Kumar said his party never disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when the House was debating issues relating to AP. “We are ready to cooperate with the AP government in resolving pending issues relating to bifurcation. We will disclose our stand on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government when such a motion is taken up,” he told media in New Delhi on Monday.