HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC state affairs in-charge Rama Chandra Khuntia termed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s effort to seek West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s support to the proposed Front at the national level as an attempt to create differences among regional parties, which are opposing BJP-led NDA’s rule. “KCR’s proposed Front is aimed at helping the ruling NDA at the Centre. As regional parties and other like-minded parties are gradually backing the Congress against the NDA government, KCR has proposed to form a new Front only to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. KCR’s Kolkata visit is a stunt to divert Telangana people’s attention from his government failures,” the duo said.

Addressing mediapersons in New Delhi on Monday, Uttam and Khuntia dubbed Chief Minister KCR’s visit to Kolkata as a ploy aimed at sidetracking the people’s minds from the immediate issues that are plaguing Telangana. “As people have started questioning the TRS government about its failures and unfulfilled promises, KCR has begun enacting a new drama in the name of forming a Front at national level. The TRS is not in a position to retain its MP seats in the next general elections. How can KCR think about a new Front at this juncture?” the TPCC chief questioned.

Khuntia wanted to know from the KCR whether the TRS was with NDA or UPA. The AICC general secretary further said instead of thinking about forming a Front at national level, first the TRS should fulfil all its promises made during the 2014 polls.Both Uttam and Khuntia demanded that IT Minister KT Rama Rao resign from his post for the remarks made by TRS leader Samala Pavani — who on Saturday resigned from the post of Sircilla municipal chairperson — that councillors were taking 3 per cent commissions from contractors as per the suggestion made by the minister.

“The comment made by Pavani has fully established our claim that corruption is rampant in TRS. KCR, who had earlier called upon people to hit the government officials who demand bribes with footwear, should now respond to the Sircilla incident as CM’s son and IT Minister KTR is representing the segment in Assembly,” he said.

Samala Pavani does a U-turn



Hyderabad: Former Sircilla municipal chairperson Samala Pavani, who had resigned from her post after her remarks that councillors take commissions from contractors went viral on social media, on Monday blamed the TV channels for the controversy that surrounded her sensational comments. “My words were misinterpreted and they were taken out of contest by the electronic media. My intention was not that,” she said, while addressing media at Sircilla on Monday.

The TRS leader said she was unhappy over the incident and hence she had resigned from her post. While asking the media not to drag IT Minister KT Rama Rao into the issue, she said, “Minister KTR never allows us to do any wrongdoing. He has been working hard for the development of not only Sircilla segment but also entire State.” She thanked KTR and TRS for providing her an opportunity to severe people of Sircilla town by making her the municipal chairperson.