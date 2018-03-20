HYDERABAD: The vacant posts of prosecuting officers in criminal courts in the state would be filled to see that criminals were convicted without delay, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the Assembly on Monday.Answering a question raised by V Srinivas Goud (TRS), Rao said the government achieved good results in maintaining law and order in the state and attributed to prompt action by the police in arresting criminals under PD Act and ensuring their conviction. He asked home minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy, the principal secretary for home and the director-general of police to discuss the filling of vacant PO posts at the earliest.

Of the sanctioned strength of 311 POs posts in criminal courts in the state, 83 are vacant, forcing the POs to attend to two or three courts. The state government has also commissioned a study by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on the requirement of godowns and their storage capacities following the formation of new mandals, marketing minister T Harish Rao said.

Answering to a question raised by G Balaraju, Ch Dharma Reddy and others, Harish Rao said that after receiving the report, the government would take up the construction of new godowns with the required capacities. There is a requirement of 164 godowns in various mandals of the state.

On the requirement of cold storages, he said a cabinet sub-committee would make the suggestion on the requirement of cold storage space based on crop cultivation in those areas. After State formation, construction of 330 godowns with a storage space of 17.075 lakh MT was taken up and 34 more godowns with a capacity of 1.22 lakh MT were sanctioned.