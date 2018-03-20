HYDERABAD: Registrations for admission to 204 schools run by the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society in the state commenced on Monday and will last till April 20. All applications have to be submitted online on tmreis.telangana.gov.in. A facilitation centre has been set up at Haj House at Nampally in the city to facilitate online registration of applications. Alternatively, parents can contact helpline centre 040-23437909 or any TMREIS school, DMWO office.

Certificate verification will be done between April 30 and May 5, and classes will commence on June 1. The Society admits students for 14,800 seats in Class V. In addition, admissions to 8,000 vacant seats in other classes from VI to IX are also underway. Since the number of applicants is expected to be huge, candidates will be selected by draw of lots on April 28.

Of the 204 schools in the state, 107 are for boys and 97 are for girls. There are 40 TMREIS schools in Hyderabad and 21 of them are for boys and 19 are for girls. Initially, the society had decided to screen students by conducting an entrance test but decided otherwise as officials felt that holding an entrance test would be too early, considering the fact that the fledgling TMREIS is just one year old. “We are still nascent and TMREIS needs to reach out to parents and students,” explained Aijaz Ahmed of the society.