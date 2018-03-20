ADILABAD/MAHBUBNAGAR : SSC English Paper-I question paper getting circulated in the social media within minutes of the commencement of the examination on Monday has sent the officials into a tizzy. Four officials including an invigilator were suspended for alleged involvement in the paper leak.

School education department officials, however, contended that there was no leakage of question paper and it was just a malpractice.

It is learnt that the invigilator clicked photograph of the English Paper-1 using her mobile phone and sent it to someone through WhatsApp in Thadihathnoor ZP High School in Narnoor mandal of Adilabad district on Monday. It went viral within few minutes of its posting on the social media.On learning about the incident, district collector D Divya, ordered a probe into it. Initial probe suggested that the invigilator Krishnaveni took the picture of the question paper and posted in Whatsapp groups.

“We have suspended her and also chief superintendent of the centre Bharath Chouhan, departmental officer Jaganmohan , custodian and sitting squad member J Nagorao,’’ the collector said.

Similarly there were reports of leakage of English paper at an exam centre in Marikal of Mahbubnagar district. The police detained four persons, including two students, for questioning. Speaking to Express, DEO Somi Reddy said the relative of one of the students, who was writing the exam at Marikal ZP girls high school, trespassed into the exam hall by giving a slip to the police deployed at the exam centre and took a picture of the question paper with his phone. Later, he went out of the examination centre and started preparing answers with the help of some private school managements.

The picture of the question paper also reached Wanaparthy district collector Swetha Mohanty. She ordered an inquiry into the issue. Somi Reddy said police apprehended five students who wrote the exam in the centre. “We are trying to find out the people behind the incident. However, the answers were not sent inside the exam centre and we have verified the answer sheets of all the students,’’ he said. School education department officials have asked the district collectors concerned to inquire into the issue and submit a report. Meanwhile district SP Anuradha told Express that they had booked cases against five persons Naveen, Balakrishna, Praveen, Mohan and Harish and seized their mobile phones.

Speaking to Express, G Kishan, director and commissioner of School Education Department, confirmed that two cases of malpractice and impersonation were registered in which one invigilator and one chief superintendent have been suspended.

The commissioner, however, clarified that since the two incidents come under malpractices and not leakage, English paper-2 examination will be conducted as per schedule on Tuesday.