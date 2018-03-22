HYDERABAD: Road Safety and Railway Authority of Telangana on Wednesday announced that the road accidents in the state have come down by 2 per cent in 2017 as compared to 2016. It released the road accident trend for the state by comparing it against the data for India. The data suggests that the number of persons killed in road accidents has reduced to 9 per cent in 2017 when compared to 2016 in the State whereas it has increased by 3 per cent at national level. The authority claimed that this has helped to save 617 lives from road accident in 2017.

Cases have been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and the compounding fees collected by the State police have also been rising like clockwork over the past four years, suggests data. Collections from the State have also gone up from `95 crore in 2014 to `190 crore in 2017. Compounding fees are fines collected from repeated offenders. Compounding fees are applicable to helmet, seat belt, not carrying licence, over speeding among other MVA rules.

To prevent road accidents, the Director General of Road Safety T Krishna Prasad on Wednesday directed the Police Commissioners and Superintendent of Police (SPs) to launch special drives and take preventive steps to avert road accidents and causalities in their respective jurisdictions.

Directing police to register cases under MV Act on violators, the Director General said that about 85 lakh cases were booked in 2017 as against only 50 lakh cases in 2014.

Further, the Director General said that they took measures to prevent road accidents in the State such as the police laid emphasis on creating awareness against over speeding, drunken driving, over loading, non-wearing of helmet, using mobile phone while driving and non wearing of seat belt.