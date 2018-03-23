HYDERABAD: Teachers working in model schools have their share of grievance against the government _ the primary being service rules, pay, transfers and leave.

Though they are post-graduate teachers (PGTs), they teach Classes from Six to Intermediate but their pay does not match the work they put in, they allege.

“Though we work for poor students, we still have not been issued service rules, which is essential for pension, pay and transfer. In fact, in the last five years, not a single model school teacher has been transferred,” said P Jagannath, vice-president of Telangana State Model School Teachers Federation (TSMSTF).

In addition, the pay of model school teachers is lower than that of junior lecturers though they teach at Intermediate level too. “Junior college lectures are paid a minimum of `37,000. While we teach school and junior college students, we are paid a basic of `32,000. Why is there so much disparity when the work we do is more than what others do?” asked B Kondaiah, president of the federation. Last month, the 200-odd teachers from 194 model schools in the state had staged a protest at the office of the directorate of school education.

Teachers also allege discrimination by the government with regard to issuance of health cards. All teachers _ zilla parishad high schools, panchayat schools, junior and degree colleges can avail this facility except model school teachers.

The federation has also demanded child care leave for a 90-day period in addition to the maternity leave that women teachers, who constitute 60 per cent of the workforce, get.