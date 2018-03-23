HYDERABAD: VV Lakshminarayana, the 1990-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre who shot to fame for leading the investigation into the multi-crore Satyam accounting fraud, the Emaar scam and the alleged disproportionate assets case of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has reportedly tendered his resignation from service.

Though the resignation is unconfirmed, the news has set the rumour mills churning with the speculation that he will jump into the political arena of Andhra Pradesh.

Lakshminarayana is currently posted as the Additional Director General of Police in Maharashtra. The IPS officer reportedly sent his resignation letter to the state DGP office. “He opted for Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS),’’ sources said. Hailing from Kurnool in AP, he got selected for IPS and was allotted to Maharashtra cadre.

He was later deputed to CBI, Hyderabad, in 2006 for a tenure of five years and got two years extension in united AP. After that, he went back to Maharashtra, but continued his association with Hyderabad and AP by participating in various lectures. Sources said Lakshminarayana was trying for a change of cadre from Maharashtra to AP but the request was put on hold for long. “This might had prompted the officer to resign,’’ a source said.