HYDERABAD: T-Hub will be extended to Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad, Minister for Information and Technology, K T Rama Rao said on Thursday.



Replying to a question, the Minister said that T-Hub has a huge incubator and T-Hub-2 was the second largest one in the world spread over 3.6 lakh sq yards and will be completed soon.

He said that eminent companies were working with T-Hub and it was guiding Goa, Assam and Delhi. Several major multi-national companies are collaborating with T-Hub in various fields like software, hardware, banking, urban mobility and other sectors, he said. The youth will get many employment opportunities in the coming days in start-ups, whereas in big companies, jobs remain static, the Minister said. T-Hub has completed two years of operations and achievements, including 346 startups, 835 associated startups, 190 alumni startups, 117 mentors, 32 community partnerships, 23 business support services and 376 mentor sessions per month.

Funds from municipal bonds for SRDP

The amount of `1,000 crore raised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation from selling municipal bonds is being utilised for implementing the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), KTR said. He said that of the `1,000 crore, the GHMC availed `200 crore for the work.