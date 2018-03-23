HYDERABAD: In a setback to Vishwa Hindu Parishad - Telangana, the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by the VHP seeking direction to the Hyderabad police to accord permission to its proposed “Sree Rama Rath Yatra” covering various districts of the state from March 23 onwards. The court refused to intervene into the issue saying that it was not possible to provide police protection at every place of the proposed yatra starting from Basara upto Tadbund Hanuman temple in Secunderabad.

Justice M Seetharama Murti was passing this order in a petition by VHP - Telangana, represented by its secretary M Gal Reddy, challenging the rejection order of the Hyderabad police for its proposed yatra.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the police have refused to grant permission to the above yatra citing law and order and the ongoing annual examinations. He claimed that the yatra was intended to propagate Hindu dharma among the rural youth.

On the other hand, the government counsel while opposing grant of relief to the petitioner organization, submitted that as per the intelligence reports there was scope for rise of law and order problem if permission was accorded to the yatra. He pointed out that the yatra was primarily intended to create extreme fear and sense of insecurity among the minorities. After hearing both sides, the judge on Thursday dismissed the petition.