NIRMAL: The question paper of SSC General Science examination, held on Friday, was leaked via Whatsapp within a few minutes after the exam began from Laxmanchanda village in Adilabad district to Khanapur.

According to police, it was identified that a government teacher from Laxmanchanda posted the question paper to a business man in Khanapur and the latter sent it to Krishnaveni Talent School teachers including Principal who got the paper photocopied in the school.

Based on a tip off, police raided the school and caught them while photocopying answers. Police arrested five persons and the principal of the school and investigating the source of the question paper leak.

As per preliminary information, the question paper was leaked from a mobile number of Manmadh Rao, a government school teacher in Laxmanchanda. He is reportedly absconding. It is also learnt that Manmadh Rao is on leave and the question paper became viral from his mobile phone number.

Khanapur CI Akula Ashok said a case is registered and investigation is going on while seven persons including school teachers and Principal are arrested.

District Educational Officer Pranitha visited Khanapur police station and said police are investigating and they will take action on those found guilty.

It is the second incident of question paper leaking on social media in the erstwhile Adilabad district, Recently English paper was leaked from Thadiathnoor Government School in Narnoor mandal. Within two days another question paper was leaked in Nirmal district.