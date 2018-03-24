HYDERABAD: Pattadar passbooks with high security features for all the lands, whose records have been purified, will be issued from April 20, deputy chief minister (revenue) Mohammed Mahmood Ali has said. The records of about 93 per cent of the lands in the state have been purified and the remaining lands are disputed and their records will be purified in the second phase.

“As many as 72,12,111 farmers have benefited from the purification of land records and their pattadar passbooks will be issued from April 20. The passbooks will be fool-proof like passports and cannot be tampered with. These passbooks, to be in Telugu language, are getting ready,” Mahmood Ali said in reply to a question raised by A Ramesh (TRS) and others during question hour in the state Assembly on Friday.

Assembly speaker S Madusudhana Chary reminded the government that it had the responsibility of rehabilitating a large number of persons who stopped selling gudumba (illicitly-distilled liquor) to make Telangana a gudumba-free state. “If they are not rehabilitated by the state government, there are chances of people taking to gudumba trade once again and that could lead to problems,” he said. Intervening during question hour, the Speaker expressed concern that as per records there were 10,000 villages in the state which thrived on gudumba sales.

Even if five persons in each village were engaged in gudumba business and efforts were made to wean them away from the illicit trade, there would be as many as 50,000 persons to be rehabilitated. But as per the information provided by excise minister T Padma Rao, some 6,000 have been rehabilitated. “The government has a very huge task of taking up massive rehabilitation programme to ensure that the state is truly gudumba- free,” he said to thumping of desks from all sides.

More than 50,000 travel in Hyd Metro daily : KTR

Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said that the daily average number of commuters in Hyderabad Metro Rail is around 50,000 to 60,000. “The Chennai Metro Rail which started long back has only 15,000 to 20,000 passengers per day,” Rama Rao said. Stating that the HMR would be extended to the Old City, he said the 30km Nagole-Ameerpet- Miyapur was completed and the Miyapur-LB Nagar route would be opened in June or July.

Nagole- Hitec City route would start operating from August, Rama Rao said. KTR also said that the state government would take the responsibility of providing parks, roads and important junctions in the urban areas so that the municipalities and corporations would have money and become self-reliant.

Loan waiver period extended for weavers

The State government on Friday modified the orders on the loan waiver scheme announced for handloom weavers. As per the latest orders, the loan waiver will be implemented from April, 2010. Earlier, the State government issued orders waiving the weavers’ loans up to `1 lakh from January, 2104, to March, 2017. The loan amount includes working capital and also personal loans. However, the weavers informed the State government that the waiver was last implemented up to March, 2010, and later no government waived their loans. Considering this, the State government modified its earlier orders and decided to implement the loan waiver from April 1, 2010, to March 31, 2017. With the revised orders, loans up to `1 lakh of around 8,500 handloom weavers will be waived.

3,000 more temples to be covered by DDNS

The state government is likely to extend the ‘Dhoopa, Deepa, Naivedyam’ scheme to 3,000 more temples in the State. In the this connection, 5,289 applications have been received and their scrutiny and selection process will take about two months. After the selection of 3,000 temples, the scheme will be extended to them. Replying to a question raised by Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and others during question hour in the Assembly on Friday, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that about 1,805 temples were covered by the scheme at present.

There are 12,302 temples, of which 646 are assessed and 8,158 temples have no income. For about 3,000 temples, trust boards have been formed. During the Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, `3,000 a month was given to a temple under DDNS.

‘21 lakh acres of new ayacut created by TRS’

Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday that the total new ayacut created in the State from 1956 to 2014 was just 26 lakh acres, whereas under the TRS government, 21 lakh acres of new ayacut were created in the last four years. “What the combined AP rulers could not achieve, the TRS government achieved in four years,” Harish Rao said in the State Legislative Assembly.