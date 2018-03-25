HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly on Saturday adopted a Bill to give rights to third party beneficiary over assigned land occupied by them. Telangana Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers Amendment) Bill, 2018, was moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Mohammed Mahamood Ali and it was adopted by the House with voice vote.The Bill intends to reassign the assigned lands in favour of third party eligible occupants, i.e., who purchased the land in good faith and for valuable consideration on or before December 31, 2017, subject to the condition that he/she is landless poor person and is in occupation of the land by using the said land for agriculture or house site.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Laxma Reddy moved Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and it was adopted by the House with voice vote which dispensed with the compulsory rural medical service and government service to PG medical students. “Over the last one year, the government sanctioned 2,673 posts of specialists and super specialists in all required specialisations in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and other government teaching and non-teaching hospitals. In view of the sanction of new posts, there will be adequate number of qualified doctors at various levels. Hence, it may not be necessary to continue with the compulsory government service for one year as senior residents in government hospitals,” the Bill stated.

DGP can be appointed by State

The House also adopted another Bill, Telangana Police (Selection and Appointment of Director General of Police Head of Police Force) Bill, 2018, moved by Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy, which is intended to select the DGP of the State on its own without sending the three probable names to the UPSC.Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy moved two Bills - Telangana Advocates’ Clerks’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Telangana Advocates’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2018 - intended for the welfare activities of clerks of advocates and also for the advocates. These two Bills were adopted by the Assembly with voice vote.

KTR asks BJP not to oppose Pharma City

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and BJP members had a slanging match in the State Assembly on Saturday over setting up of Pharma City at Mucherla. While the BJP opposed the Pharma City saying that it would pollute the environment, the Industries Minister requested them not to oppose the industry, “as the government is taking all the safeguards to protect the environment.” Thus, heated argument took place between BJP members G Kishan Reddy and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, and the minister.

TDP’s no-confidence motion a self goal: Talasani

Responding to the ongoing political developments in Andhra Pradesh, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav described the TDP’s efforts to move no-trust motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as a “self goal” by the ruling party in AP. During an interaction with the media on Saturday, Srinivas, one-time trusted follower of TDP supremo and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, found fault with Naidu’s decision to move no-confidence motion. He also equally questioned Naidu’s sudden interest on extracting Special Category Status.

‘Congress tried to stall Kaleshwaram, have proof’

Accusing Congress leaders of filing petitions in courts to stall construction of Kaleshwaram irrigation project, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said he had substantial evidence in support of these allegations.“I have details of who sponsored the petitioners who had filed petitions in Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) opposing Kaleshwaram project. I have the information on who bought the flight tickets for the petitioners to go to Delhi. I also have the bank statement copy of credit card of a Congress leader from whose account payment was made to the lawyer arguing the case,” he said.