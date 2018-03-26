HYDERABAD: Activists of ruling TRS and BJP almost came to blows during a stone laying programme of a CC Road at Vidyanagar in the Hyderabad city, which was attended by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Home Minister N Narsimha Reddy, BJP state unit chief K Laxman, GHMC mayor B Rammohan.

When all the leaders including ministers and Laxman reached the spot in a bus, local TRS leaders started giving slogans, saying that KTR is future CM of the State. Then, BJP local workers too began chanting loud rallying cries saying that the saffron party will come to power in the State, after next Assembly polls. Thus, cadres belonging to two parties gave competitive slogans in support of their respective parties.

At that time, BJP leaders and workers alleged that protocol was not followed during the programme which was held under the limits of Musheerabad Assembly segment represented by Laxman. Then, BJP workers picked up an argument with some of the local TRS leaders. It later turned into a heated argument between the cadres of both the parties. At one point of time, the agitated BJP workers gave slogans against KTR. Then, TRS workers too made rallying cries criticising the BJP. When the situation was turning worse, police acted swiftly and disbursed them.