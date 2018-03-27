HYDERABAD: In a significant development just a day ahead of the High Court hearing the case relating to the disqualification of two Congress MLAs, Telangana advocate-general Desai Prakash Reddy resigned from his post on Monday. He sent his resignation letter to the state’s chief secretary. It is learnt that a ‘difference of opinion’ with the state government could be the reason for tendering resignation which is yet to be accepted. It is further learnt that the ‘difference of opinion’ has arisen in the case pertaining to the expelled Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar.

Desai Prakash Reddy

The government is said to be not happy with the outcome of the case as the High Court had directed the Election Commission not to issue election notification for holding byelections for six weeks pursuant to the Gazette issued by the state notifying vacancy for Nalgoda and Alampur (SC) Assembly constituencies.



Besides, the government was also not happy with the ‘arguments or assurance’ of the advocate-general to the court in submitting the original video footage of the alleged throwing of earphones in the Assembly on March 12. As the government was not willing to produce video footage before the court, the additional advocate-general told the court that the issue needed to have a House resolution and sought some more time for compliance. The court then granted time till March 27 for submitting the same.

Prakash Reddy, it is learnt, was offended by the ‘decision’ of the government to hire the services of Supreme Court senior advocate Harish Salve to argue the case before the High Court without his knowledge. The case is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday. Prakash Reddy, who has an illustrious career spanning over 35 years, hails from Mahbubnagar district.