HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Central and Telangana governments to file their counter affidavits within three weeks on a PIL which seeks protection to Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, particularly to those living in and around Hyderabad.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by ‘Migrants Rights Council’, represented by its president P Narayana Swami, seeking direction to the secretary to ministry of home affairs, secretary to foreign affairs and Telangana state chief secretary.

Petitioner’s counsel P Shashi Kiran told the court that the families of Rohingya Muslims, who have come from Myanmar, had been suffering due to lack of basic amenities and were living in deplorable conditions, particularly in Hyderabad.

Shashi Kiran urged the court to issue directions to the respondent authorities to do justice to the Rohingyas.